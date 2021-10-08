Winona Main Street Program, MSC Southeast team up to light up downtown Winona for the holidays

The Winona Main Street Program has teamed up with Minnesota State College Southeast to help make downtown a bit more festive for the upcoming holidays.

After discussions among the program's Beautification Committee for the past several months, it was decided that the organization wanted a giant panel Christmas tree for the city to use for many upcoming years, Main Street Program manager Ben Strand explained.

One thing originally was holding the program back though: money, as most panel trees were sold online at extremely high prices.

Originally, the idea was to fundraise for the tree, but then it was decided to mention to MSCSE the opportunity of building one.

Welding instructor Casey Mann was happy to get on board when he heard the idea.

Mann remembered his initial reaction when he was told about the idea: "I said sure thing we'll do anything to help out the community."

He took the steps needed to prepare for the project by changing the schedule of his lessons and changing how he normally teaches, while also helping his students prepare for the project.

"It was all fun and games from there. They started working on it in early September and just completed the tree this last Monday," Strand shared.

In total, Mann said that about 30 to 40 hours have been spent working on the tree.

He also shared that 22 students will participate in total once it is painted, which students from the auto body program will do now that the welding students -- who were a mix of students in the diploma program and the individual welding skills program -- have finished their part.

Other than the students that are in welding programs or that are in the auto body program, there is also a Computerized Numerical Control Machine Tool Program student working on the tree.

Mann believes the students were able to learn from this project what it's like, "going from paper to project. There sometimes can be some hiccups in there. So, you have to try to plan things out, even before you start."

He gave some examples of this planning, including figuring out how the tree was going to go together and how they were going to move the tree once it was completed.

Mann thinks the project was important for the students because it enabled them "to be a part of the community and all have some input not just at school but throughout the whole community. And it's something that they can (look) back on maybe 20, 30 years from now and say, 'Hey, I built that.'"

Strand said what he enjoyed most about this project was, "the ability to collaborate with local colleges and also being able to bring a cool holiday tree like this to our downtown that we will have on display throughout the entirety of the holiday season.

"I think what's really my favorite thing is being able to work with the technical college and seeing students be able to put their skills to use in the field that they're looking to go into down the road and giving them some hands on experience, something they'll be able to see downtown," Strand said. "They'll be able to bring family and friends and say, 'Hey, look, I helped build this tree.' So it's really cool to be able to be a part of something like that."

The students greatly enjoyed the project, too.

Three MSCSE welding students shared their perspectives on the opportunity.

Student Corey Beyer said, "My favorite part of the project was seeing the blueprints come to life all while bettering my relationship with my classmates. Learning how to assemble and create objects is the core of this class and this project really emphasized that aspect. Just about everyone was able to perform the several tasks it took to complete the tree. Whether it was cutting the square tube at the right length/angle or welding the pieces together to make the final display, each task was equally important.

"I look forward to seeing and enjoying the tree downtown when it is all decorated for Christmas," Beyer added.

Fellow student Brandon Kessler shared that he enjoyed working together with his classmates as a team to complete the project.

"(The project gave) us students an idea of what it could be like working on projects out on job sites," Kessler said.

Student Jarumi Bautista Aguilar also said that the best part was working as a team.

"I think this project helped me to improve more of my welding skills," Bautista Aguilar said.

For the future, Strand has already started to think about and work on more ideas that connect the Main Street Program with the community's colleges to help with the Light Up Downtown project -- which the panel tree helped kick off.

Main Street Program is still looking for donations for its goal of being able to decorate downtown Winona even more in the future for the holidays.

Strand said the goal for the Light Up Downtown project is to raise $5,000, which donations have already been made toward. As of Wednesday, the program is just under $2,000 away from that amount.

To donate to the project, visit winonachamber.com.

