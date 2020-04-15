Winona Little Caesars fundraiser to support businesses, medical facilities affected by COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Little Caesars in Winona is making the most of a bad situation by attempting to help local businesses and medical facilities affected by COVID-19, and the community is instrumental in helping them do that.

For the last two weeks, Little Caesars and its owner Paul van Eijl have been selling custom-made T-shirts and using the majority of the proceeds to buy gift cards from local businesses affected by COVID-19. The gift cards are then given to staff at various medical facilities in the area.

Thus far, van Eijl said he and Little Caesars have raised more than $3,000 and have bought gift cards from more than 30 local businesses, which have been given to workers at medical facilities such as Sauer Health Care, Sugar Loaf Senior Living, Winona Health and more.

van Eijl’s reasoning for wanting to help local businesses and medical facilities is a rather simple one.

“Everybody is focused on the severity of what is going on right now — and it is very severe right now — but sometimes society just needs a little feel-good story,” van Eijl said.

The shirts — which feature an orange outline of Minnesota and read “United We Stand 6 Feet Apart – One Winona” — are selling for $8 at the Winona Little Caesars, with $5 being used in the purchase of the gift cards.