Winona Little Caesars fundraiser to support businesses, medical facilities affected by COVID-19

Little Caesars in Winona is making the most of a bad situation by attempting to help local businesses and medical facilities affected by COVID-19, and the community is instrumental in helping them do that.
For the last two weeks, Little Caesars and its owner Paul van Eijl have been selling custom-made T-shirts and using the majority of the proceeds to buy gift cards from local businesses affected by COVID-19. The gift cards are then given to staff at various medical facilities in the area.
Thus far, van Eijl said he and Little Caesars have raised more than $3,000 and have bought gift cards from more than 30 local businesses, which have been given to workers at medical facilities such as Sauer Health Care, Sugar Loaf Senior Living, Winona Health and more.
van Eijl’s reasoning for wanting to help local businesses and medical facilities is a rather simple one.
“Everybody is focused on the severity of what is going on right now — and it is very severe right now — but sometimes society just needs a little feel-good story,” van Eijl said.
The shirts — which feature an orange outline of Minnesota and read “United We Stand 6 Feet Apart – One Winona” — are selling for $8 at the Winona Little Caesars, with $5 being used in the purchase of the gift cards.
The remaining $3 are used to buy more shirts from van Eijl’s brother, Dave.
In other words, van Eijl said he and Little Caesars earn nothing from the venture; this is simply an attempt to help those affected by COVID-19 and show gratitude to the health-care workers who are on the frontline of combating the deadly disease.
While hopefully alleviating some of the stress that has come from COVID-19, van Eijl acknowledged that gift cards can only go so far.
“There’s no amount of gift cards we can give (to health-care workers) to repay them for what they are doing and what they’re going through right now,” van Eijl said. “This is just a gesture from the community to show that we really appreciate what they’re doing.”
van Eijl added that this show of appreciation is also meant for the local businesses that are suffering due to the various impositions that have been placed on them because of the pandemic.
“Running a small business is very difficult,” van Eijl said, “and during these times, we just need to show some sort of gesture of support to them.”
Shirts are still available at Little Caesars and will continue to be sold until social gathering ordinances have been lifted and businesses can resume normal operations.
