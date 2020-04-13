× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Winona Library to host virtual programs, meetings

The Winona Public Library will host a number of virtual programs and meetings through April.

Virtual Bingo will be held via Zoom at 2 p.m. April 15, with a $5 gift card to the Friends of Winona Public Library Book Shelf to be used when the library reopens. All participants must register in order to receive the Zoom link and bingo card by visiting winona.lib.mn.us.

“Quarantine Quandaries,” a Zoom chat session with reference staff, looks to answer questions and help suggest next reads every Thursday from 10 to 11 a.m. Registration is required to receive the Zoom link via visiting winona.lib.mn.us.

“Beginning Vegetable Gardening,” a virtual class held via Zoom, is for beginning and experienced gardeners, presented in four sessions on Tuesdays at 3 p.m. April 21 through May 12. Topics will include definitions and techniques, equipment, soil and systems, health concerns, pest management, weed control, watering and general maintenance. Registration is required to receive the Zoom link via visiting winona.lib.mn.us.

The Friends of the Winona Public Library will hold its annual meeting and a showing of the film, “Raising Hell: The Restoration of the Masonic Drops” by Mary Farrell. A short meeting and elections will be conducted by email to the membership, and the annual meeting will be held via Zoom at 6 p.m. April 23 and feature both the film and speaker Kim Lawler on the process behind restoring the drops. Those interested in attending the meeting who are not members are welcome and may register via Zoom link at winona.lib.mn.us. Members will receive the link via email.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.