Winona leaders share with Sen. Amy Klobuchar harsh COVID-19 impacts seen in the local community

One of these worries is related to the census, because during previous decades college students would be counted toward the city’s population and other data.

Now that students have moved out of the community because classes have switched to alternative formats on all three higher education campuses, Peterson expressed his concern about this affecting the census data.

Klobuchar, along with her staff, said the students should fill out the census as if they were living where they normally do during college in Winona. They said that the colleges should help educate students about needing to fill out the online questionnaire in this way.

Peterson also expressed concerns about the community’s homeless and how this section of the population might increase because of people losing their jobs. He hopes that the government will work to support those in need of housing, which Klobuchar confirmed is a focus of hers.

Peterson hopes that the government can additionally help finance community entities such as the city’s Friendship Center, which canceled all of its programs and other opportunities to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Nonprofits in the community are a focus of Peterson’s also, especially as the organizations might not be receiving as many donations as they normally do.