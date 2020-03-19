Winona Judge Mary Leahy reprimanded by Minnesota Board on Judicial Standards

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A judicial branch auditor had found that teleworking -- meaning to work from another location, such as an employee’s home -- authorizations had been approved during the law clerk’s employment, meaning the hours claimed should have come from working at the courthouse.

The release states the law clerk was audited from Dec. 12, 2018, through March 5, 2019.

In a meeting with the Minnesota Board on Judicial Standards, Leahy said she was trying to assist her law clerk by making work accommodations as they were “going through a difficult time in (their) personal life.”

Leahy’s public reprimand also includes inappropriate use of electronic communications with her law clerk.

During the judicial branch auditor’s review of the law clerk’s timekeeping, it was discovered that Leahy and her law clerk had been using judicial branch emails to send messages that could be considered harmful to the reputation and business of the judicial branch, according to the release.

Such messages were found to be insulting to attorneys and parties.

In one such email, Leahy said of one attorney, “He is an awful attorney,” and in another she said of a party, “He is a most obnoxious mean man.”