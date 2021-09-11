Winona honors 20th 9/11 anniversary with flags tribute

Exactly 2,977 flags were standing tall near Huff Street Saturday -- one for every individual who lost their lives during the 9/11 attacks 20 years ago.

The white flags, arranged in a 9/11 design, could be seen clearly from the street. The display will be available for people to visit through Friday.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The flags are positioned near Winona's visitor center, adjacent to the permanent 9/11 memorial.

"All are invited to stop by and take a moment to honor our fallen, and to reflect on those who bravely rushed in to help during the emergency," city staff said in a press release about the tribute.

Commemoration of the anniversary didn't stop there, though, as a firetruck and firemen stood nearby, with a large American flag hanging proudly above the people driving by -- many of whom honked in honor of those lost.

Additionally, the anniversary was honored Saturday with music tributes at the final Lake Park Drive-In Movies and Music series event, including a performance by the Winona Little Warriors Drumline.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.