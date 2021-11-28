 Skip to main content
Winona Holiday Market to return to Levee Park Plaza

Winona Holiday Market

Winona Holiday Market 

The Kashubian Capital Centennial Celebration is teaming up with the The City of Winona and WINONArts to bring back a holiday tradition: the Winona Holiday Market.

It will be held from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11, on the Levee Park Plaza. 

Santa will make an appearance for all to enjoy and take pictures from noon to 3 p.m. 

Like the wonderful European and Metropolitan style Christmas markets in major cities, the Winona Holiday Market will feature a number of one-of-a-kind artisan vendors from all over the region.

There will be fresh Wassel, mulled wine, hot chocolate and beer. Jean Luc will be on hand with his piping hot crepes and tempting homemade tarts.

