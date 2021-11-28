Winona Holiday Market to return to Levee Park Plaza

The Kashubian Capital Centennial Celebration is teaming up with the The City of Winona and WINONArts to bring back a holiday tradition: the Winona Holiday Market.
It will be held from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11, on the Levee Park Plaza.
Santa will make an appearance for all to enjoy and take pictures from noon to 3 p.m.
Like the wonderful European and Metropolitan style Christmas markets in major cities, the Winona Holiday Market will feature a number of one-of-a-kind artisan vendors from all over the region.
There will be fresh Wassel, mulled wine, hot chocolate and beer. Jean Luc will be on hand with his piping hot crepes and tempting homemade tarts.
Touring the River Valley: Winona County
Lakeview
Hills
Lake and High School
Greenery
Hills
Greenery
Structures
Water
Hills
Farm
Turbines
Farm
Farm
Welcome to Utica
Tractor
Farm land
Solar panels
Crop land
Farm equipment
Cows
Farm land
Water
Winona County sign
Flag
Water
Whitewater State Park
Bridge
Greenery
Hills
Walking path
Water
Fire tower
Garvin Heights
Garvin Heights
Garvin Heights
Sugar Loaf
River
Bridge
Winona County
