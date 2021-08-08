 Skip to main content
Winona hit by just the start of a powerful storm Saturday
Winona hit by just the start of a powerful storm Saturday

Strong storms caused flooding throughout Winona and the surrounding area Saturday.

In total, with torrential downpour experienced, the US National Weather Service of La Crosse lists 3.12 inches of rain having been reported at 7:45 p.m. in east-southeast Winona, while 1.35 inches of rain was reported at 6:48 p.m. at the Winona Municipal Airport.

A flood advisory and severe thunderstorm warning was issued in relation to this storm.

While many streets saw some flooding in the city of Winona, locations in Wisconsin were hit worse by the storm.

La Crosse had its wettest day ever on record with 5.59 inches, according to the National Weather Service, beating the Sept. 6, 1884, record of 5.55 inches.

As the storm continued moving, a tornado developed in southwest Wisconsin in Grant County that left multiple houses and agriculture buildings destroyed, according to the county's emergency management staff.

