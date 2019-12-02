The Winona Hims men's choir will present the annual Christmas Concerts at 1 and 3:30 p.m. Dec. 8 at Wesley United Methodist church, 114 West Broadway, Winona.
The C/FC Children's choir will also perform at the concerts, which will feature the "Fear Not" cantata among other Christmas songs.
A free-will offering will be collected to benefit the SEMCAC Rushford Food Shelf.
