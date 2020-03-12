Winona higher education campuses plan to continue classes as usual while COVID-19 concerns rise

“At the same time moments of uncertainty, caused by the uniqueness of this virus, can create undue anxiety and stress for a good number of our community members, especially as we find ourselves inundated daily with articles and reports detailing its gravity. While we have no cases of COVID-19 at Saint Mary’s, we are taking the potential risks of this virus very seriously,” he said.

He shared that meetings are being held regularly on the campus about COVID-19 and that the university is taking into consideration from many health organizations and experts while making a range of possible plans.

"Our goal, should this virus spread to Saint Mary’s, is to mitigate and slow the spread of COVID-19 and to protect our Saint Mary’s community, especially our students. We are praying for the best scenario while preparing for more serious situations should they arise,” Burns said.

More information about the virus is now available on SMU’s website at www.smumn.edu/covid19.

The university’s community is coming together every day at the Saint Thomas More Chapel to pray for those around the world suffering from COVID-19 to heal, along with praying for a vaccine to be created and the pandemic to end, Burns shared.