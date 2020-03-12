Winona higher education campuses plan to continue classes as usual while COVID-19 concerns rise

Saint Mary’s University and Winona State University continue to not allow COVID-19 fears limit their current class availability, even as other area universities – including the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse and the University of Minnesota – have decided to cancel weeks and change classes into an online format.
Saint Mary's is continuing to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and is preparing itself for any possible COVID-19 risks. The university’s Pandemic Assessment and Coordinating Team is creating plans to react to different possible situations.
All classes are expected to be held as normal, according to the current plan in place. This decision is based on a Minnesota Department of Health recommendation. Online classes are a possibility that is being assessed though.
Recently, the university’s nonessential overseas travel was canceled.
Self-quarantine lasting 14 days is required of those on the campus who have recently traveled to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Level 2 or Level 3 Travel Health Notice country.
A message was sent out to the SMU community Wednesday by the university’s president, Rev. James P. Burns.
“With the rapidly evolving spread of the COVID-19 virus, it brings to our collective awareness the need to work together to keep our students, staff and faculty safe and healthy,” Burns said in the statement.
“At the same time moments of uncertainty, caused by the uniqueness of this virus, can create undue anxiety and stress for a good number of our community members, especially as we find ourselves inundated daily with articles and reports detailing its gravity. While we have no cases of COVID-19 at Saint Mary’s, we are taking the potential risks of this virus very seriously,” he said.
He shared that meetings are being held regularly on the campus about COVID-19 and that the university is taking into consideration from many health organizations and experts while making a range of possible plans.
"Our goal, should this virus spread to Saint Mary’s, is to mitigate and slow the spread of COVID-19 and to protect our Saint Mary’s community, especially our students. We are praying for the best scenario while preparing for more serious situations should they arise,” Burns said.
More information about the virus is now available on SMU’s website at www.smumn.edu/covid19.
The university’s community is coming together every day at the Saint Thomas More Chapel to pray for those around the world suffering from COVID-19 to heal, along with praying for a vaccine to be created and the pandemic to end, Burns shared.
WSU is not planning on moving classes to online currently, because the Minnesota Department of Health has not recommended such actions yet.
WSU did cancel recently all university-sponsored international travel through Aug. 31. Students who have studied abroad are asked to quarantine themselves for 14 days after returning to campus.
The university is continuing to keep track of COVID-19 related news.
“We are fully committed to the health and safety of our students and employees, and also being mindful of providing our students with the education they deserve,” WSU said in a statement sent to the community Wednesday.
The statement emphasized that no cases have been reported in the WSU community, also citing the Minnesota Department of Health in saying that no cases have been observed in any Minnesota college or university campuses.
WSU has created a COVID-19 Coronavirus Planning and Response Team. The university’s statement explained the team is “reviewing and actively deploying aspects of the university pandemic plan to ensure that our community is prepared and protected.”
The university is working closely with health organizations and departments to make the best decisions based on the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are also asking faculty and supervisors to offer flexibility to students and employees who are sick, have respiratory issues, or who need to care for family members who are ill,” the university said in the statement. They also shared advice on ways to prevent illness.
Similar to SMU, WSU has created a website to help educate its community about COVID-19 and keep them informed about the pandemic. Their website is available at www.winona.edu/emergency/health-alert.asp.
WSU Student Health Services also has recommendations related to COVID-19 available at www.winona.edu/healthservices/health-alerts.asp.
MSC Southeast’s communication director Katryn Conlin said she has not heard about any plans on the campus that would be similar to those that took place at UW-L.
She said she is continuing to watch the situation closely and will notify the public if any plans in response to COVID-19 concerns are decided upon.
COVID-19 continues to spread rapidly around the world. This week, a case of the disease was diagnosed in Olmsted County for the first time.
The World Health Organization also officially declared COVID-19 as a pandemic, meaning the disease has spread over a wide geographical region and is affecting an extreme amount of the world’s population.
The CDC, along with many other health organizations, continues to emphasis it is important to conduct good hand hygiene techniques and avoid touching the face with unclean hands.
If sick, stay home, cover the mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing, disinfect surfaces and wear a mask.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include a fever, coughing and shortness of breath. Keep in mind these symptoms are similar to those of the flu, which is much more likely.
For more information about COVID-19, visit www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov.