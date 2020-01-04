With 125 years of success celebrated in 2019, Winona Health continues to be a key component of the Winona community.
“I think it’s been successful primarily because there’s a need for it and the community has rallied behind the hospital whenever it’s needed anything,” Winona Mayor Mark Peterson said. “I think that it’s been well managed. I think people take a lot of pride in having a community hospital and support it.”
Peterson said Winona Health continues to be important to the community because it is the sole local provider of an emergency room and other needed services.
Karen Sanness, Winona County community services director, agrees about the importance of Winona Health in the county and the emergency services that it provides.
Winona Health’s ability to help the community does not stop with the services offered inside the hospital. By reaching out and working with different parts of Winona, Winona Health has helped keep other organizations and individuals strong.
“They’re absolutely key to our success, particularly in the health professions,” Scott Olson, president of Winona State University, said.
He said Winona Health helped the university create its nursing program, which he describes as “one of our very best-known and most successful programs.”
Many Winona State students make their way over to Winona Health for opportunities such as internships and volunteering. Winona Health physicians also head to the campus. During major sporting events at the university, a physician is present and prepared if needed.
Unique opportunities are present because of the strong relationship between the university and the health organization.
Senior Living at Watkins isn’t simply a home for independent seniors in assisted living settings, but is also now the home of university students who provide help with the daily activities of the manor.
“It’s a very broad and deep and long lasting relationship,” Olson said.
It seems that this connection is unlikely to fade in the future.
Olson said that a group of community members, with Winona Health leading the way, is working to examine the health needs of local residents.
Sanness said the county is connecting with Winona Health in a similar way.
Together, Winona County and the health organization are collaborating to create a community hub, where Winona Health staff will ensure that area residents can meet their social determinants of health. This will be possible by helping them learn about the resources available around them, along with making referrals for them.
The county has also moved some of its services to the Winona Health campus.
Together, they also work on the Community Health Needs Assessment.
All ages of students and forms of schools are important connections for Winona Health, said CEO and president Rachelle Schultz.
“I think the critical foundation for any community is the educational system,” she said.
Moving past education, she said that Winona Health connects with groups such as Hiawatha Valley Mental Health Center, Project FINE, Catholic Charities and Volunteer Services.
Winona Health works with local businesses with a focus on wellness, too.
Together, the community works with Winona Health to look at what is needed, examining overall themes and data.
Schultz described health concerns as community issues, not simply Winona Health concerns or those of any single organization.
“I think today that network of working in the community and how we’re all kind of tied to each other is probably deeper and stronger than it’s ever been,” Schultz said.
The organization is also connecting with the Winona Family YMCA, especially as a new building is being built on the Winona Health campus.
A longtime relationship has been present there, as Winona Health services have been provided through the YMCA in a number of ways, including pool therapy.
“I think we’re going to just be able to really strengthen that even more when we are kind of co-located together,” Schultz said.
Winona Health is a major employer for the area, with 1,076 people currently a part of its team. In 2019, 334 people were hired by the organization.
“We are always excited to see applicants from the local high schools and colleges,” said Todd Brudos, senior human resource business partner at Winona Health. “Our experience is they bring a strong work ethic along with specific technical skills that are hard to find. Every school in the area, both high schools and the colleges, are always willing to partner with us to retain the students within this community. It’s great to be able to collaborate with them.”
The relationships between these employees are strong, which is clear during events such as anniversary galas, where smiles shine bright and laughter and conversation fill the room.
“Everybody at Winona Health really values relationships,” Schultz said.
She said that employees know each other when they walk down the halls because of how small the organization is compared to other health entities.
Because a large amount of the staff live in Winona, connections are made outside of the walls, too.
“This organization reflects this community,” Schultz said.
That value of relationship continues onto the patients who are served. Because the community is very small and close knit, Winona Health staff often know the patients, which Schultz believes helps improve the services that they provide.
While conflicts can occur in any organization, Schultz said people with different backgrounds at Winona Health are willing to sit down and discuss what needs to be done to help patients and the team as a whole. She said staff members are willing to focus on questions, such as, “What’s going to serve our patients the best? What’s going to help the organization move forward?”
For a list of services and departments the Winona Health team is able to provide, along with other information about the organization, visit www.winonahealth.org.
