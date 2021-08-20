 Skip to main content
Winona Health will require staff to be COVID-19 vaccinated or regularly tested
Winona Health

Winona Health 

 Provided

Winona Health will require employees to either be vaccinated or tested regularly starting Sept. 7, Winona Health chief operating officer Sara Gabrick confirmed Friday.

If a vaccination is not received, the testing will need to be conducted each week.

Currently, as of a statement emailed Friday, about 81% of the organization's employees are vaccinated against COVID-19.

Employees were notified earlier this summer about the change in protocol. 

"As a community medical facility, it is important to do our very best to assure a safe environment for our patients, residents, and staff.  Conditions can change very quickly," Gabrick shared in an email. "We are grateful to everyone who is concerned about our healthcare workers and continues to follow precautions including getting vaccinated and masking."

The change in protocol is similar to the decision made by Gundersen Health System and Mayo Clinic.

For more information about COVID-19 protocols at Winona Health, visit winonaheath.org.

Pfizer says new data suggests a third dose of its COVID vaccine can strongly increase protection against the delta variant.
