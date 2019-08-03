Winona Health’s Family Birth Center, Women’s Health and Pediatric teams, along with some of the organization’s leaders, welcomed the 125th baby of the hospital’s 125th year.
The healthy little boy arrived Thursday. The infant’s parents preferred to stay out of the spotlight, but didn’t mind having their son in a celebratory photo.
To send a “welcome little one” message to the baby for the family to add to the baby’s scrapbook, look for Winona Health’s posts on Facebook and Instagram.
“All of our parents and babies are special to us, and because this year is Winona Health’s 125th anniversary we wanted to do something extra special to highlight our 125th baby,” said Amy Frauenkron, RN, Family Birth Center nurse manager. “It is an honor to help parents bring their babies into the world and be the first to welcome them to our community.”
Rachelle Schultz, Winona Health CEO, said: “Winona Health welcomed its 15,000th baby back in 1953 and since then has been privileged to celebrate the “birth” days of more than 36,000 babies in our Family Birth Center.
“Over the years, our wonderful OB-GYN physicians, Certified Midwives, nurses and other clinicians have been dedicated to providing a personalized experience to new and returning moms and dads,” she said. “We play the Brahms Lullaby after each birth, and it is heartwarming to see all of the smiles of staff, patients and guests as they take a moment to celebrate the new family.”
Founded by dedicated physicians and community members, Winona traces its hospital’s history back to 1894 when the community raised $4,500 to rent and convert the old Langley home, which was on Sanborn and Winona streets, into an 18-bed hospital. Three babies were born in the hospital that first year.
Community members who have a Winona Health baby memory to share are encouraged to send it to info@winonahealth.org.
