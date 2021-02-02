Winona Health welcomes new team member to General Surgery department

Certified Physician Assistant (PA-C) Shelby Rockafellow has joined Winona Health’s General Surgery department.

“Growing up, I knew that I wanted to be in healthcare. My grandma was a nurse, and it was always interesting to talk to her about what that was like,” said Rockafellow. “I also really liked science and learning about the human body. One of the things that drew me to the surgery field is that it's a specialty that can help some patients find immediate relief from health issues.”

Rockafellow said she chose Winona Health in part because of a friend who is a nurse at Winona Health. “She has always had great things to say about the people she works with at Winona Health, and my husband and I love this area when we come to visit. It’s just beautiful and there are so many opportunities for hiking and being outdoors.”

Rockafellow earned her Master of Science in Physician Assistant Studies from University of South Dakota in Vermillion. She graduated with honors from Minnesota State University, Moorhead, with a Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry and a minor in Immunology and Chemistry. She is certified by the National Commission of Physician Assistants.