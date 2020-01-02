The Winona Health Volunteers will host open auditions for a performance of "USO Salute to the Troops" from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Jan. 6 and 7 at Wesley United Methodist Church, 114 W. Broadway, Winona.
The show will be a fundraiser for the Volunteers, to be used in health-care projects benefiting patients and residents at Winona Health.
The show, to perform April 23 through 26, will be a variety show saluting public servants and troops from Desert Storm to Afghanistan with songs, dances and skits.
To learn more about the show or the Volunteers, contact Volunteer Services at 507-457-4342.
