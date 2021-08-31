Winona Health Volunteers recognized by Minnesota Association of Healthcare Volunteers

The Minnesota Association of Healthcare Volunteers recently recognized several Winona Health volunteers.
“We have amazing volunteers. Even through the uncertainties of the pandemic, our volunteers have been there for us,” said Kris Walters, volunteer manager. “Whether they’ve been here in person helping however they can, or making it known that they are with us in spirit, they make such a difference to all of us and to everyone we serve at Winona Health."
The Minnesota Association of Healthcare Volunteers recognize outstanding volunteers who work behind the scenes supporting staff and patients in creative ways. The following Winona Health Volunteers were recently recognized with the MAHV-elous Award for Outstanding Volunteers.
Mary Breza
Mary had to rethink several processes in order for The Glady D. Miller Gift Shop in the hospital lobby to stay open. From determining new hours of operation and staffing, to how much merchandise to purchase, Mary considered everything and the gift shop is open and doing well.
She dedicates hours to purchasing, pricing, bookkeeping, showcasing merchandise and all the other tasks associated with a retail business.
“Mary is a delight to have on our team,” noted Walters. “She always wears a smile and shares a warm ‘hello.’ Her can-do-attitude and work ethic is nothing less than extraordinary. She is a true gift to our shop!”
Bev Keiper
“After the pandemic made it necessary for our volunteers to go on hiatus, Bev was one of the first to say ‘I’m ready to come back and help however I can,’” said Walters.
Bev can be found at the hospital information desk screening, meeting and greeting all who enter, and she provides training for new volunteers at this service area.
Bev even helped out with COVID-19 screening at the employee entrance when the pandemic first hit.
She currently leads a small group of volunteers on a scanning project with the Medical Staff Services department that is saving Winona Health over $12,000 had the project been outsourced.
Bev also serves on the volunteer board of directors, co-chairs the annual Basket Bonanza fundraiser and assists with the Heartland Jewelry and Accessories sale.
Bev volunteers throughout our community and puts her full energy into helping others.
Barb Pozanc
Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Barb has always asked, “How can I help?”
Barb organized a walk-by window parade to make our residents smile and participated in a drive-by parade for Winona Health employees.
She also helped screen employees at a high-traffic entrance.
She schedules and provides training to surgical waiting room volunteers and implemented new shift times and duties for this area.
She stepped-up and took on the role of the treasurer when our treasurer needed to step down.
Barb organized and implemented a free ice cream day for Winona Health staff.
In addition, she assists with fundraisers and even figured out a way to do a virtual fundraiser and hand-delivered orders when necessary.
“Barb is one of the go-to volunteers at Winona Health,” noted Walters. “She truly enjoys helping with any task because she knows it benefits others. She has the gift of always making others feel welcome and does so with a huge smile every time.”
Bob Williams
Bob’s volunteer service goes above-and-beyond by providing healthcare directive presentations to the Winona community and surroundings areas both virtually and in-person.
He also brings a vast amount of business experience to our team.
Bob serves on the Winona Health Governing Board as the Winona Health Volunteers Representative updating the Board on all of the volunteer involvement both in service areas and fundraising.
He also serves as the chairperson of the Winona Health Foundation Community Engagement Committee, which among other things keeps abreast of the Foundation’s work in their fundraising efforts and strategies.
Bob has been a strong link in our volunteer program since he began volunteering with us in March of 2010.
“It’s a pleasure to have Bob on our team,” said Walters. “His generosity and leadership skills are a gift to Winona Health and our community!”
To learn about volunteer opportunities at Winona Health, visit winonahealth.org/volunteer.