Winona Health Volunteers recognized by Minnesota Association of Healthcare Volunteers

The Minnesota Association of Healthcare Volunteers recently recognized several Winona Health volunteers.

“We have amazing volunteers. Even through the uncertainties of the pandemic, our volunteers have been there for us,” said Kris Walters, volunteer manager. “Whether they’ve been here in person helping however they can, or making it known that they are with us in spirit, they make such a difference to all of us and to everyone we serve at Winona Health."

The Minnesota Association of Healthcare Volunteers recognize outstanding volunteers who work behind the scenes supporting staff and patients in creative ways. The following Winona Health Volunteers were recently recognized with the MAHV-elous Award for Outstanding Volunteers.

Mary Breza

Mary had to rethink several processes in order for The Glady D. Miller Gift Shop in the hospital lobby to stay open. From determining new hours of operation and staffing, to how much merchandise to purchase, Mary considered everything and the gift shop is open and doing well.

She dedicates hours to purchasing, pricing, bookkeeping, showcasing merchandise and all the other tasks associated with a retail business.