Winona Health Volunteers Fantasy of Trees begins Nov. 8

The Winona Health Volunteers present the Fantasy of Trees & More beginning Monday, Nov. 8, through Friday, Nov. 19.

Fantasy of Trees & More, including one-of-kind holiday items, will be on display in the clinic at Winona Health, 855 Mankato Ave., Winona.

Participants can purchase any number of raffle tickets and place the tickets into entry boxes next to trees or items of their choice for a chance to win.

Raffle tickets are $1 each and will be for sale beginning Monday, Nov. 8, in the clinic lobby at Winona Health. Winners will be drawn at noon on Friday, Nov. 19. Those who enter do not need to be present to win.

Raffle tickets sale hours: Monday-Friday, Nov. 8-12, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 13, 9 a.m.to 1 p.m.; Monday-Thursday, Nov. 15-18, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday, Nov. 19: 8 a.m. to noon.

Masking is required at Winona Health.

Proceeds will go toward patient and resident health care projects at Winona Health.

For more information, please visit winonahealth.org/fantasyoftrees or call Winona Health Volunteer Services at 507-457-4342.

