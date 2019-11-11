The Winona Health Volunteers are adding more to the 19th annual Fantasy of Trees Monday, Nov. 11, through Friday, Nov. 22.
Fantasy of Trees & More will be on the clinic first and second floors, at Winona Health, 855 Mankato Ave., Winona.
Trees and other one-of-a-kind holiday items will be on display and available to win through a raffle. Participants can purchase any number of raffle tickets and place the tickets into the entry box next to trees or items of their choice for a chance to win.
Raffle tickets are $1 each and will be for sale beginning Monday, Nov. 11, in the clinic lobby at Winona Health.
The raffle tickets can be purchased from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, Nov. 11-15; 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 16; Monday through Thursday, Nov. 18-21; and from 8 a.m. to noon Friday, Nov. 22.
Winners will be drawn at noon on Friday, Nov. 22. Those who enter do not need to be present to win.
The trees will be on display beginning Nov. 11 through the end of the fundraiser on Friday, Nov. 22.
Proceeds will go toward patient and resident health-care projects at Winona Health.
For information, visit winonahealth.org/fantasyoftrees or call Winona Health Volunteer Services at 507-457-4342.
