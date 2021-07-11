Winona Health: Vaccination questions welcome

Over the past few months there have been many questions and concerns regarding COVID-19 vaccination. From patients in the clinic, I have heard a variety of reasons that they are hesitant to vaccinate.

First and foremost, I welcome those questions and it is OK to ask! Family physicians at-large understand, value, and respect people’s desire to take control of their health and be their own health advocate. However, as a medical professional who cares greatly about public health, I maintain that all people who are eligible should get vaccinated.

Personally, I would not have gotten the vaccine if I didn’t trust the credibility of the research and I would not have recommended vaccination to my friends and family members if I didn’t feel that vaccination was safe.

Reliable and dependable sources have demonstrated that the vaccination both works and also that benefits exceedingly surpass potential harms for my patients and our community, particularly for those who are most vulnerable and marginalized.

For those still doing their own research or waiting before getting the vaccine, consider speaking to your health care provider about their recommendations and I strongly urge you and your family to check out the CDC’s information on FAQs surrounding COVID-19 vaccination at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus