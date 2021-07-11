 Skip to main content
Winona Health: Vaccination questions welcome
Winona Health: Vaccination questions welcome

Alex Sharp

Alex Sharp, MD, Winona Health Family Medicine

Over the past few months there have been many questions and concerns regarding COVID-19 vaccination. From patients in the clinic, I have heard a variety of reasons that they are hesitant to vaccinate.

First and foremost, I welcome those questions and it is OK to ask! Family physicians at-large understand, value, and respect people’s desire to take control of their health and be their own health advocate. However, as a medical professional who cares greatly about public health, I maintain that all people who are eligible should get vaccinated.

Personally, I would not have gotten the vaccine if I didn’t trust the credibility of the research and I would not have recommended vaccination to my friends and family members if I didn’t feel that vaccination was safe.

Reliable and dependable sources have demonstrated that the vaccination both works and also that benefits exceedingly surpass potential harms for my patients and our community, particularly for those who are most vulnerable and marginalized.

For those still doing their own research or waiting before getting the vaccine, consider speaking to your health care provider about their recommendations and I strongly urge you and your family to check out the CDC’s information on FAQs surrounding COVID-19 vaccination at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus

Still hesitant? Again, I welcome conversations surrounding vaccination. If you are afraid of what your doctor will think regarding your opinions, you shouldn’t! We are here to listen and to answer as able.

Have a safe and healthy summer.

Alex Sharp, MD, practices family medicine at Winona Health. Interested in getting vaccinated? Just walk in to Winona Health and ask at any check-in desk, or learn more at www.winonhealth.org.

