Winona Health Vaccination Clinic providing COVID-19 boosters for ages 12 through 15

The CDC has expanded COVID-19 booster vaccine eligibility to include 12-through 15-year-olds and has updated recommendations for those ages 12 through 17 to receive the Pfizer vaccine booster if it has been at least 5 months since completing their primary COVID-19 vaccination series.

Key updates:

• Ages 12 through 15 have been added to those already eligible for a booster.

• Must have received 2 doses of Pfizer vaccine.

• Ages 12 through 17 recommended to have booster vaccine after completed the second dose of their 2-dose series at least 5 months ago.

• The booster dose must be Pfizer vaccine (other vaccine types are not approved as a booster for ages 12 through 15).

Winona Health’s COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic is on the first floor of the Parkview Office Building, 825 Mankato Avenue on the Winona Health campus.

No appointment is necessary. Those who wish to receive their booster vaccination or their first vaccine dose, or to have their child age 5 or older vaccinated, can walk in to the Parkview Office Building, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Check the Winona Health website for holiday hours information.

As with all COVID-19 vaccinations, a 15-minute observation period following vaccination is required.

Details:

• Winona Health’s walk-in Vaccination Clinic (COVID-19 and Flu vaccination) is in the Parkview Office Building, 825 Mankato Avenue.

• It’s important to bring your vaccination card when coming for a 2nd or 3rd dose.

• Those under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

• A 15-minute observation period is required after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

• Bring an insurance card if available.

• Wear clothing that allows for quickly exposing the upper arm.

• The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is also available at Winona Health’s Rushford Clinic, 109 W. Jessie St. in Rushford, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Walk-in vaccination is available at Rushford Clinic, but appointments are preferred to reduce wait time.

Those who have questions related to the COVID-19 vaccine and getting tested for COVID-19, can find more information including answers to frequently asked questions about COVID-19 vaccination on Winona Health’s website: www.winonhealth.org. Other community websites to check include Winona County, www.co.winona.mn.us, and the City of Winona, www.cityofwinona.com.