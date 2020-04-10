Winona Health Urgent Care, pharmacy to close for Easter

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Winona Health's Urgent Care and Clinic Pharmacy will be closed on April 12 for Easter.

Clinic appointments at Winona Health are being scheduled in the mornings only, through April 30, and the clinic closes at noon. The Outpatient Laboratory, Clinic Pharmacy and Urgent Care hours remain otherwise unchanged.

Remote and online visits are being encouraged through telemedicine programs such as the Winona Health SmartExam. To learn more about these programs, visit winonahealth.org/telemedicine or winonahealth.org/smartexam.

For further updates, information, a free screening tool and resources on COVID-19, visit winonahealth.org.

