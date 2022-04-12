 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Winona Health urgent care, clinic pharmacy to be closed on Easter

Winona Health has announced its hours for the upcoming holiday on Sunday.

For Easter, urgent care and the clinic pharmacy at Winona Health will not be open. 

People can still go to the emergency room though if needed, located at 855 Mankato Avenue, as it is always open.

For more information about these closures, visit winonahealth.org or call 507-454-3650.

