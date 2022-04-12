Winona Health urgent care, clinic pharmacy to be closed on Easter

Winona Health has announced its hours for the upcoming holiday on Sunday.
For Easter, urgent care and the clinic pharmacy at Winona Health will not be open.
People can still go to the emergency room though if needed, located at 855 Mankato Avenue, as it is always open.
For more information about these closures, visit winonahealth.org or call 507-454-3650.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Rachel Mergen
News reporter
Winona Daily News reporter Rachel Mergen can be reached at 507-453-3522.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today