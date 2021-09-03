 Skip to main content
Winona Health to offer vaccines at Rushford clinic
top story

Winona Health to offer vaccines at Rushford clinic

Winona Health

Winona Health 

Winona Health is expanding its vaccination efforts by offering the COVID-19 vaccine on a daily basis at the organization's Rushford Clinic.

People who are 12 years old or older are able to stop in from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. and 1 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday for the Pfizer vaccine.

Vaccines will not be available in Rushford though Monday, in honor of Labor Day.

For people who live in the Winona area, the Winona Health campus locally is still offering vaccines Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., with the exception of Labor Day and future holidays.

The vaccinations are administered in the Parkview Office Building, located at 825 Mankato Ave.

For Labor Day, Urgent Care in Winona will administer vaccines instead from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

While appointments aren't necessary, they are recommended to limit potential wait time at the clinic.

For more information about COVID-19 vaccinations at Winona Health, winonahealth.org.

Individuals line up to receive their COVID-19 vaccine at a community clinic held June 8 at Hiawatha Residence Hall in Wisconsin Dells.
