Winona Health will observe the following holiday hours, with a reminder that the Emergency Department, 855 is always open.
Tuesday, Dec. 24:
- Urgent Care 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Other Winona Health clinics 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Outpatient laboratory 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Winona Clinic Pharmacy 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Winona Home Medical, 930 Parks Ave., 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Psychiatric and Counseling Services closed
- The Spa at Winona Health closed
Wednesday, Dec. 25:
- Urgent Care closed
- Other Winona Health clinics and outpatient laboratory closed
- Winona Home Medical, 930 Parks Ave., closed
- Winona Clinic Pharmacy closed
- Psychiatric and Counseling Services closed
- The Spa at Winona Health closed
Tuesday, Dec. 31:
- Urgent Care 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Other Winona Health clinics 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Outpatient laboratory 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Winona Clinic Pharmacy 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Winona Home Medical, 930 Parks Ave., 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Psychiatric and Counseling Services closed
- The Spa at Winona Health 9 a.m. to noon
Wednesday, Jan. 1:
- Urgent Care closed
- Other Winona Health clinics and outpatient laboratory closed
- Winona Home Medical, 930 Parks Ave., closed
- Winona Clinic Pharmacy closed
- Psychiatric and Counseling Services closed
- The Spa at Winona Health closed
During open hours, Urgent Care approximate wait times are posted online at www.winonahealth.org/uc.
For information about Winona Health, visit winonahealth.org or call 507-454-3650.
