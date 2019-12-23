{{featured_button_text}}

Winona Health will observe the following holiday hours, with a reminder that the Emergency Department, 855 is always open.

Tuesday, Dec. 24:

  • Urgent Care 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Other Winona Health clinics 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Outpatient laboratory 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Winona Clinic Pharmacy 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Winona Home Medical, 930 Parks Ave., 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Psychiatric and Counseling Services closed
  • The Spa at Winona Health closed

Wednesday, Dec. 25:

  • Urgent Care closed
  • Other Winona Health clinics and outpatient laboratory closed
  • Winona Home Medical, 930 Parks Ave., closed
  • Winona Clinic Pharmacy closed
  • Psychiatric and Counseling Services closed
  • The Spa at Winona Health closed

Tuesday, Dec. 31:

  • Urgent Care 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Other Winona Health clinics 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Outpatient laboratory 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Winona Clinic Pharmacy 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Winona Home Medical, 930 Parks Ave., 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Psychiatric and Counseling Services closed
  • The Spa at Winona Health 9 a.m. to noon

Wednesday, Jan. 1:

  • Urgent Care closed
  • Other Winona Health clinics and outpatient laboratory closed
  • Winona Home Medical, 930 Parks Ave., closed
  • Winona Clinic Pharmacy closed
  • Psychiatric and Counseling Services closed
  • The Spa at Winona Health closed

During open hours, Urgent Care approximate wait times are posted online at www.winonahealth.org/uc.

For information about Winona Health, visit winonahealth.org or call 507-454-3650.

