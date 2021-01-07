Winona Health to host walk-in COVID-19 testing for 4 hours, 6 days a week

Winona Health's walk-in hours for COVID-19 testing, completed on the first floor of the Parkview Office Building, will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday starting Monday.

People who have symptoms or who have been exposed to COVID-19 at least five days ago are recommended to get tested.

If visiting Winona Health, make sure to dress appropriately for the weather, as the line for testing may go outside.

For more information about COVID-19 testing at Winona Health, visit winonahealth.org.

