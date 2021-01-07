 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Winona Health to host walk-in COVID-19 testing for 4 hours, 6 days a week
0 comments
alert top story

Winona Health to host walk-in COVID-19 testing for 4 hours, 6 days a week

{{featured_button_text}}
US-NEWS-MINNESOTA-PUBLIC-HEALTH-OFFICIALS-COMMUNITIES-2-MS.jpg

Rachel Miller of M Health Fairview administers a COVID-19 test to the Rev. Alfred Babington-Johnson at New Salem Missionary Baptist.

 Star Tribune photo

Winona Health's walk-in hours for COVID-19 testing, completed on the first floor of the Parkview Office Building, will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday starting Monday.

People who have symptoms or who have been exposed to COVID-19 at least five days ago are recommended to get tested. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

If visiting Winona Health, make sure to dress appropriately for the weather, as the line for testing may go outside.

For more information about COVID-19 testing at Winona Health, visit winonahealth.org

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Charleston schools assistant superintendent on COVID changes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News