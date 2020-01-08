Winona Health will offer a free infant CPR and choking class on the second Tuesday of January, April, July and October. The first class will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Jan. 14 in the B.A. Miller Auditorium at Winona Health, 855 Mankato Ave., Winona.
The class is aimed at anyone who will be caring for a baby, including parents, grandparents, siblings and babysitters. Unintentional choking and suffocation are the leading causes of all injury deaths for infants under age one.
To RSVP, visit winonahealth.org/infantcpr.
