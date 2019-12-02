Winona Health will host a series of events as part of a celebration of 125 years in the Winona Community, as listed below.
“Healthcare Directives – Working Session,” 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Dec. 2 at Winona Health, Parkview Office Building, Training & Development Conference Room, 855 Mankato Ave. With questions about the program, call 507-457-4342.
“Senior Living at Watkins,” open house and free music Monday with Jim Sexton, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Dec. 2, 16, 23 and 30 at Watkins Great Hall, Senior Living at Watkins, 175 E. Wabasha St. To schedule a private tour at another date/time, or for more information, call 507-494-7400.
“All About Baby,” noon to 1:30 p.m. Dec 3, 10, 17, 24, 31 at Winona Health, Women’s Health, Clinic third floor, 855 Mankato Ave. New parents and expecting parents are welcome. With questions, call 507-457-7774.
“Trees of Light” Tree Lighting Celebration at Winona Health Foundation 5 to 5:30 p.m. Dec. 3, Winona Clinic lobby, 855 Mankato Ave. Information at winonahealth.org/treesoflight or by calling 507-457-4394.
You have free articles remaining.
Winona Health 125th Anniversary Gala, 6 p.m. Dec. 7 at Visions Event Center 22852 County Road 17. Dress: black tie optional; cost: $80/ticket, $160/couple, $640/table of 8. RSVP and for more information call 507-457-7696.
“Sewing Day,” 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 9 at Winona Health, B.A. Miller Auditorium (third floor), 855 Mankato Ave. For more information call 507-457-4342.
“CBD Oil and your employees,” a Breakfast with the Experts for Employers and HR professionals, 7:30 to 9 a.m. Dec. 11 at Winona Health, B. A. Miller Auditorium, 855 Mankato Ave. RSVP required: winonahealth.org/breakfast or call: 507-474-3163.
Red Cross Blood Drive, 1 to 6 p.m. Dec. 12 at Watkins Great Hall, Senior Living at Watkins, 175 E. Wabasha (Seventh). To learn more or to schedule a time to donate, visit www.redcross.org.
“COPD Support Group,” 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Dec. 18 at Winona Health, Lake Winona Manor classroom, 865 Mankato Ave. With questions, call 507-454-3650.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.