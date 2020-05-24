Winona Health to hold holiday hours

Winona Health will observe holiday hours for Memorial Day as follows:
Urgent care will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 855 Mankato Ave. COVID antibody tests will not be available, but PCR tests will be conducted as needed.
The clinic Pharmacy, Outpatient laboratory and all other clinic locations will be closed.
During open hours, wait-time information and virtual urgent care will be available at www.winonahealth.org/uc.
The Emergency Department will be open as always.
