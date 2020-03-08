You are the owner of this article.
Winona Health to 'Go Blue,' host traveling exhibit for colon cancer awareness
Winona Health to 'Go Blue,' host traveling exhibit for colon cancer awareness

Go Blue WH

Winona Health lit up in blue for Colon Cancer Awareness March 2019.

 Contributed photo

Winona Health will be lighting up blue in recognition of Colorectal Cancer Awareness Day on March 9 through the end of the month. The hospital will also host a display on the topic March 18 at Winona Health, 855 Mankato Ave., Winona. Hours for the exhibit will be listed at winonahealth.org.

The American Cancer Society now recommends screening for colon and rectal cancer beginning at age 45 or earlier for individuals with a family history of colorectal cancer or polyps.

Those who haven't scheduled a screening due to not having a regular healthcare provider may call Family Medicine at 507-457-7648.

