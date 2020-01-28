Winona Health announced Tuesday it is urging caution for those who may have been exposed to travelers to China because of the Coronavirus.
Winona Health announced it is preparing to face any challenges this new virus may present and provide appropriate care to patients while protecting providers, staff and community.
For anyone who has recently been to Wuhan, China, or had contact with someone who has, and has a fever, cough or shortness of breath, Winona Health is asking visitors to put on a mask, available at each entrance, upon arrival at the hospital and immediately inform the person checking you in.
In December 2019, a new strain of Coronavirus was identified in the city of Wuhan, China. Although this virus is similar to the SARS virus of 2003 and the MERS virus of 2015, researchers and healthcare providers do not yet know how severe the new Coronavirus will be or how easily it is transmitted from person to person.
At this time, there is no vaccine for the new strain of Coronavirus.
The CDC recommends that anyone with a fever, cough or shortness of breath who has recently traveled to Wuhan, China, or anyone with these symptoms who has had contact with or been exposed to someone who is suspected to have Coronavirus, should contact a health-care provider as soon as possible and mention their travel history or exposure risk.
As with any respiratory disease, it is best to prevent the spread of infection by covering your mouth and nose when you cough, wash your hands frequently with soap and water, and stay home if you are ill.
For more information about the Coronavirus visit www.cdc.gov.
