Winona Health’s 2019 Community Flu Shot Clinic begins Monday, Oct. 14. Hours are as follows:
- Monday through Friday, Oct. 14-18: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 19-20: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Monday through Friday, Oct. 21-25: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Winona Health providers and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend that infants over six months, children and adults, including women who are pregnant, get a flu vaccine. Getting vaccinated not only helps protect you from the flu, it helps protect everyone else you come in contact with.
Due to a delay, it’s possible that high-dose vaccine will not be available during the first part of Winona Health’s Community Flu Shot Clinic. Those who wish to receive high-dose vaccine (recommended option for those age 65 and older) are encouraged to check the Winona Health website: www.winonahealth.org/flu or call Winona Health at 507-454-3650 to ask if high-dose vaccine is available before coming to the flu shot clinic.
Those coming for a flu shot should look for the sign near the Urgent Care check-in desk on the first floor of the Winona Clinic at 855 Mankato Ave. in Winona. Please note that some waiting may be required and shots are given on a first-come, first-served basis. Please dress in clothing that will let you quickly expose your upper arm.
Insurance will be filed, or individuals may pay when checking in: $36 or $70 for the high-dose vaccine (recommended option for those age 65 and older). Those under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.
Children age 8 and under who did not receive a flu vaccine during last year’s flu season may need a second vaccine 30 days after receiving the first vaccine dose. If you have questions regarding dosage, contact your health-care provider. If you’d like to schedule an appointment with a primary-care provider at Winona Health, call 507-454-3650.
