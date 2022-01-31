Winona Health provides masking update

Winona Health is still requiring masking at all locations. Those coming to Winona Health who do not have an acceptable mask will be able to get one upon entry.

Acceptable masks include:

• Disposable medical/surgical masks (available upon entry if needed).

• KN95 masks.

• N95 respirators.

Cloth masks are no longer acceptable at Winona Health.

Mask must:

• Fit snugly over the nose, mouth and chin.

• Have a nose wire to prevent air from leaking.

• Be removed by carefully untying the strings behind the head or stretching the ear Be made of multiple layers of non-woven material and approved for use at Winona Health.

• Be removed by carefully untying the strings behind the head or stretching the ear loops. By holding only the ear loops or ties, fold the outside corners together, taking care to not touch eyes, nose, or mouth. Wash hands immediately after removing.

• Be changed when soiled, wet, stretched out or gaping, or when, in your best judgement, needs changing.

Masking, along with good hand hygiene are the best ways to prevent the spread of infections.

Those who have questions related to the COVID-19 vaccine and getting tested for COVID-19, can find more information including answers to frequently asked questions about COVID-19 vaccination on Winona Health’s website: www.winonhealth.org.

