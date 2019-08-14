Winona Health Women’s Health team is hosting Wine & Gyn, a special event for women approaching their 50s, 60s and beyond. The event will be Thursday, Aug. 29, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard, N14756 Delaney Road in Trempealeau, Wisconsin.
Invite your girlfriends to join you for a fun evening out in a beautiful setting while getting answers to your questions about women’s health. You'll also learn from the frequently asked questions Winona Health's experts hear from women approaching their 50s, 60s and beyond. This is a fun, informative, relaxed event.
Women’s Health experts Troy Shelton, MD; Gregory Obi, MD; Katie Duerr, CNM; Kara Reller, PA-C; and Cindy Teske, PT, will share information and answer questions. Women also may learn something new from each other!
Attendees can enjoy appetizers and refreshments. Admission to this special event is free, but seating is limited, so RSVP is required. To reserve a spot, visit winonahealth.org/events or call 507-454-3650.
