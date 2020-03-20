Winona Health postpones elective surgery

Winona Health is postponing elective surgeries and nonessential procedures to protect patients and staff and in order to conserve personal protective equipment and other necessary equipment,
You have free articles remaining.
The move joins health-care organizations throughout the region in line with an executive order issued by Gov. Tim Walz Friday, as well as guidance from the Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
“The response to coronavirus requires thoughtful and decisive decision-making. The cancellation of elective surgeries and procedures is an important step to ensure resources are available to respond to the healthcare needs of our community,” said Dr. Matthew Broghammer, chief of general surgery at Winona Health. “Our surgery staff are in the process of notifying patients who will be affected. We understand that this is difficult for our patients who are impacted, but this is an important step in making sure our health-care providers have the supplies and capacity to respond in the event there is a dramatic increase in patients seeking care. We want our patients to know that those who need surgical procedures will be able to receive the care they require.”
In addition to setting up a phone line for general questions about coronavirus, 507-474-5654, Winona Health has developed a quick “go to” resource for updates on coronavirus (COVID-19), including hotline numbers, links to the latest information and answers to frequently asked questions on its website: winonahealth.org.