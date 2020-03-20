Winona Health postpones elective surgery

“The response to coronavirus requires thoughtful and decisive decision-making. The cancellation of elective surgeries and procedures is an important step to ensure resources are available to respond to the healthcare needs of our community,” said Dr. Matthew Broghammer, chief of general surgery at Winona Health. “Our surgery staff are in the process of notifying patients who will be affected. We understand that this is difficult for our patients who are impacted, but this is an important step in making sure our health-care providers have the supplies and capacity to respond in the event there is a dramatic increase in patients seeking care. We want our patients to know that those who need surgical procedures will be able to receive the care they require.”