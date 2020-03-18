Winona Health offers updated tips

Winona Health has announced that due to a national shortage of testing supplies, laboratories will only test samples from critically ill patients in ICU (or emergency department patients awaiting ICU admission), critically ill long-term care patients, and healthcare/Emergency Medical Service workers who have signs and symptoms of coronavirus.

Anyone coming to Urgent Care with fever, cough, shortness of breath and sore throat should use the clinic door closest to the parking ramp. Winona Health Urgent Care is at 855 Mankato Ave. in Winona.

All patients who present with fever and/or acute respiratory symptoms (cough, shortness of breath), even those not able to be tested, will be assessed and advised to self-quarantine for seven days after illness onset, or 72 hours after resolution of fever (without taking fever-reducing medications), and improvement of respiratory symptoms.

Anyone who is sick should isolate from household and intimate contacts as much as possible. Household and intimate contacts of these individuals should limit their activities in public for 14 days after incorporating precautions in the home, and monitor for symptoms.

For information from the CDC about what to do if you are sick with coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), find a link at www.winonahealth.org or go www.cdc.gov.