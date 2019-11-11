The holidays can be especially challenging after the loss of someone important.
Those who are dealing with grief are welcome to attend a special program offering helpful hints for the holidays such as dealing with various social situations and even finding glimmers of joy.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
How to Make it Through the Holidays will be from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, in the Lounge of the historic Watkins Manor House, Senior Living at Watkins, 175 E. Wabasha in Winona.
The program is free and open to everyone, but RSVP is appreciated. Contact Chaplain Services at 507-457-4382.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.