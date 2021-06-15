Winona Health now offering COVID-19 vaccines at home

Winona Health is taking COVID-19 vaccines to a new location: the homes of those who are 65 years old or older who have been unable to leave residences to get their shots.

Robin Hoeg. Winona Health chief operating officer of hospital and primary care services, said about the new option in a press release, “We want to ensure that everyone who wants to be vaccinated can get vaccinated. We’re fortunate to have Dr. Forsyth and Mary on our healthcare team. They are fantastic healthcare providers and this is one of the ways we can help protect those in our community from the worst outcome should they be exposed to COVID-19 virus.”