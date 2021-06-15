 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Winona Health now offering COVID-19 vaccines at home
0 comments
alert top story

Winona Health now offering COVID-19 vaccines at home

{{featured_button_text}}
Winona Health

Winona Health 

 Provided

Winona Health is taking COVID-19 vaccines to a new location: the homes of those who are 65 years old or older who have been unable to leave residences to get their shots.

Geriatric-focused Winona Health staff, Dr. Jennifer Forsyth and nurse practitioner Mary Kramer, will be administering the shots.

Medicare coverage is required to have the shots completed at home.

The patients must live within Winona Health's Minnesota or Wisconsin service area.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The type of vaccine provided will depend on availability during the time of the appointment.

Robin Hoeg. Winona Health chief operating officer of hospital and primary care services, said about the new option in a press release, “We want to ensure that everyone who wants to be vaccinated can get vaccinated. We’re fortunate to have Dr. Forsyth and Mary on our healthcare team. They are fantastic healthcare providers and this is one of the ways we can help protect those in our community from the worst outcome should they be exposed to COVID-19 virus.” 

For more information, visit winonahealth.org.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories June 15

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: La Crosse Center Director Art Fahey talks about hosting WIAA State Basketball

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News