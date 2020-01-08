Winona Health has high hopes and big plans for its future.
With 125 years behind it, Winona Health is looking ahead.
Rachelle Schultz, CEO and president of Winona Health, said the organization has plans focused on the cost of health care and access to it, along with collaboration.
It hopes to lower the cost of services that will continue to be high quality.
The organization wants to continue working with the community and other organizations, while examining factors that are a part of a person’s well being, such as housing, food, employment and education.
Technology will also be a huge focus for Winona Health.
Telemedicine options are expected to continue to be developed and expanded, allowing people to have greater access to health care.
Schultz said Winona Health will study the use of artificial intelligence.
As the organization faces challenges of finding new staff members or having younger employees stay for long periods of time, artificial intelligence could help create more stability.
She noted that while technology is great, personal interactions will still be important.
“Our challenge will always be kind of balancing that high touch and high tech,” Schultz said.
These advances will help the organization keep up with the always developing world of medicine.
“I believe that they have done a great job at staying ahead of the changes in the health care field. They have strived to remain independent and not merge with a larger entity,” Christie Ransom, CEO and president of the Winona Area Chamber of Commerce, said.
“In doing so, they have had to think differently and listen to their patients differently,” Ransom said. “That has helped them know how to adapt and move forward. They continue to provide services and technology to support the needs of everyone. With some of the newest offerings that will be coming, Winona Health is doing what they need to in an effort to provide quality care at a low cost.”
With the Gundersen Winona campus opening its first phase in 2019, Winona Health is no longer the only provider of many services in Winona.
Winona Health doesn’t let this growing competition limit it, though.
In many ways, the organizations, along with Mayo, partner together to help their patients receive the best treatment possible. Winona Health is a referral partner with these other organizations.
“We’ve always been very clear about what our role is in this community,” Schultz said.
She said Winona Health cannot and does not plan to perform heart surgeries, for instance. With that in mind, other larger health organizations are needed in the area.
There is also an outreach model, Schultz explained, where specialists will come to Winona to help with services that Winona Health does not currently offer.
Schultz said Winona Health is unique compared to its competitors because of its intense focus on Winona.
“We don’t aspire to cover the state or have an international footprint or even a national footprint. Our focus is 100% this community that we serve,” Schultz said.
Winona Health is gaining strength from its connections with other businesses and organizations in the community, as it has for many years.
“In rural communities, such as Winona, health care and the overall vitality of the community is linked. A robust community supports and sustains quality health-care services by assisting in attracting committed and highly trained professionals,” Ransom said.
“This is very apparent in communities with strong economies, and Winona and the surrounding area is blessed to have such an economy,” Ransom said. “For businesses, having this high-quality health-care system in our community supports the people that live here and work here. It is a beautiful part of attracting, recruiting and retaining new residents in our area. This benefits all businesses and serves as a strong proponent in supporting the economic vitality of our area.”
One of these strong connections with an outside organization is the Winona Family YMCA building being constructed on the Winona Health campus.
The future of the relationship between the organization “looks really exciting,” said Tesla Mitchell, marketing and communications coordinator for the Winona Family YMCA.
She said the YMCA is leasing the land for at least 99 years. Within the building, Winona Health will be using 18% of it for some of its services for at least the next 30 years.
The organizations will have separate spaces, including Winona Health and the YMCA having their own pools.
Mitchell said the partnership doesn’t stop at just the sharing of the building.
She said that when rehab or arthritis patients complete therapy with Winona Health, they will be introduced to the services at the YMCA.
For six weeks after their therapy, they will have free access to the YMCA as a part of “step-down” care, allowing them to continue developing important lifestyle changes.
Mitchell said Winona Health is doing great at helping to support the YMCA’s future, especially with allowing it to use the land near the lakes that they would have likely not had access to otherwise.
Winona Health has also helped the YMCA with connections and partnerships in the community.
The YMCA is also contributing to Winona Health’s future success too, Mitchell said.
“I think this partnership will help them stand out through the years, because they are connecting with not just a gym, but they are connecting with a nonprofit that helps people of all walks of life,” she said.
Ransom said, “I believe that Winona Health understands that health care is not a one-size-fits-all situation. They have always had to compete with other health-care organizations in our region and I believe that such competition helps an organization do better. Winona Health has some great things happening. From telehealth to virtual visits to the new Main Street Clinic which will offer a different health-care format, they are doing what they need to do to stay relevant and continue to serve the needs of the communities they serve.”
For more information about Winona Health and its future, visit www.winonahealth.org.
Woman has created a terrible place...wait times rose as doctors disappeared...and we pay her $400K plus, to do what a playground bully does. There is a reason Gunderson is here.
