Winona Health launches nurse line for virus questions

Winona Health has launched a coronavirus nurse line for community members who have specific concerns or questions about whether they should come in to Urgent Care with their symptoms

The number is 507-457-7619, which is operational every day of the week from 7:30 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Not everyone who is ill requires medical care.

However, people who are having symptoms may not know whether their symptoms currently warrant a trip to the clinic. The nurse line gives people an opportunity to talk with a nurse about their specific symptoms and situation.

If the nurse line is busy, people can leave a message and receive a call back within an hour during nurse line hours.

Winona Health’s phone line for general questions related to coronavirus (not for specific questions related to personal symptoms) is also available to leave a message. That number is 507-474-5654. Answers to questions are posted on Winona Health’s coronavirus resource page at www.winonahealth.org.

For up-to-date resources including answers to frequently asked questions about COVID-19, visit www.winonahealth.org.

