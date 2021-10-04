Winona Health Lake Winona Manor fireworks will light up the sky Tuesday

Winona Health Lake Winona Manor is treating residents to fireworks on Tuesday, October 5. The fireworks over Lake Winona will be visible from a variety of spots around the community.

“We are grateful to those who contribute to the Winona Health Foundation to support the Lake Winona Manor fireworks,” said Linda Atkinson, administrator, senior services at Winona Health. “Their generosity brings joy to our residents and extends to our community.”

Winona Health’s therapeutic recreation specialists plan this special event each fall. The fireworks display will begin Tuesday evening at 7:30 and will last approximately 20 minutes.

In the event of bad weather, the fireworks will be held Thursday evening. Those who have questions may call 507.494.5725.

