Winona Health has implemented temporary visitor limitations at the hospital and Lake Winona Manor due to an uptick in influenza cases in the community and throughout the state.
Until further notice, visitors are limited to immediate family only. In addition, family members who are coughing or showing other respiratory symptoms are asked not to visit.
Patients and family members coming to the clinic for appointments who are coughing, sneezing or seeking care for respiratory symptoms are asked to wear a mask. Masks are available at all Winona Health main entrances.
Winona Health encourages these simple practices to help limit spread of the flu virus:
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing. Then throw the tissue away. If a tissue is not available, cough or sneeze into your elbow or upper sleeve rather than into your hands.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water, especially after you cough or sneeze. If you are not near water, use an alcohol-based hand cleaner.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth. Germs are often spread when a person touches something that is contaminated and then touches his or her eyes, nose or mouth.
If you are experiencing any signs or symptoms of the flu, Winona Health has these resources:
- Pediatrics 507-457-7606
- Family Medicine 507-457-7648
- Urgent Care, Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday through Sunday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. wait time information: winonahealth.org/uc
- SmartExam virtual visits for $39: details at winonahealth.org/smartexam
As always, the Winona Health Emergency Department at 855 Mankato Ave. in Winona is available 24/7 for emergency care.
