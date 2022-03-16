Winona Health hospice seeks volunteers and offers training

Winona Health is offering training for individuals throughout its service area who are interested in becoming hospice volunteers. Winona Area Hospice Services is licensed in Minnesota and Wisconsin and has a 25-mile service area radius. Patients are accepted from all healthcare organizations.

Hospice volunteers provide respite care, emotional and spiritual support to individuals living with a terminal illness and their families, providing compassionate care and support during a person’s end-of-life journey. Hospice care is provided in a variety of settings including private homes, assisted living residences, skilled nursing homes, and group homes.

Hospice staff provide extensive training, covering everything from the various roles of hospice volunteers and staff, to how to support patients and their families, and understanding the bereavement process.

Training consists of an initial orientation and an independent online training. After these are completed, there will be an in-person meeting. All meetings are held in the hospice office at Senior Living at Watkins, 175 E. Wabasha St. in Winona.

Those interested in volunteering are asked to complete an online volunteer application prior to orientation. The application can be found at winonahealth.org/about-us/volunteers/. Please complete the online application located in middle of the page.

Those who are interested or have questions are invited to contact Jodi at joolson@winonahealth.org or call the Winona Health Hospice office at 507.457.4468.

