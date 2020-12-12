Winona Health Hospice connects with those grieving during drive-thru event

Each season, Winona Health Hospice staff and volunteers try to bring together the loved ones of those who passed away in hospice care.

Of course, like most traditions and events this year, this type of opportunity has seen its cancellations and changes.

For the first time since the very start of the pandemic, staff have hosted the event, but instead of bringing a large group of people together, a drive-thru was held Wednesday where staff could still connect with the loved ones and give them gift bags.

The event was open to those who have lost loved ones from terminal illnesses who participated in hospice care in the past 18 months.

“We know people are hurting, but we kind of hurt too because we can’t give out to help people and we want to be there, especially (around the) holidays,” Ann Lubinski, one of the event organizers, said.

The organizers were inspired to make the event a drive-thru after witnessing many birthdays in the community being celebrated with similar plans.

During the event Wednesday, loved ones of those who have died in hospice care could drive up and talk to volunteers and receive a gift bag.

A table with the bags and a candle was set up by volunteers.