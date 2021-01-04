Winona Health honored by UCare

Winona Health received recognition for improving the health of UCare members enrolled in Prepaid Medical Assistant Program (PMAP)/MinnesotaCare plans.

UCare, an independent, non-profit healthcare company, recognized healthcare systems with top results in Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS) measures – including preventive care, disease management, behavioral health, maternity care, care transitions and medication management.

“We are always focused on how we can improve healthcare for our community. From quality and safety to affordability and accessibility, everything centers around our mission to improve the health and well-being of each community member – and, ultimately, our community as a whole,” said Robin Hoeg, RN, MSHA, chief operating officer, hospital and primary care services at Winona Health.

“Our healthcare provider partners are essential to UCare’s people power. Especially during a public health crisis, we owe our providers profound thanks for continuing to serve our members and provide them a path for their best health,” said UCare President and CEO Mark Traynor, noting that healthcare providers are, “on the front lines every day making a difference for our members.”

To learn more about Winona Health, visit www.winonahealth.org.

