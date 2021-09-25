Winona Health handling increase of COVID-19 well, taking patients from around the state

Unlike many hospitals across the nation, Winona Health currently is at a positive status with its staffing and capacity.

“We’re doing pretty good,” Rachelle Schultz, president/CEO of Winona Health, shared Friday about the organization’s capacity.

She said that staff is closely keeping track of how many patients are being admitted and discharged each day, along with what bed capacity is currently available.

Because the hospital is not overloaded, Schultz shared, the organization is helping other Minnesota hospitals that are in tighter situations by having some of their patients transferred to the Winona Health hospital for treatment.

“Those are really cases by case,” Schultz added. “We watch to make sure we always have capacity for our own community in our service area. But we also want to help out, because it’s really tight in particular areas in the state.”

As for helping non-admitted COVID-19 positive patients, the organization is now capable of treating them with monoclonal antibody treatments.

Schultz said that the organization has had visitors from around the state, due to capacity and availability issues local to them.

Staff have been handling the situation well, Schultz shared, even when some days may be overwhelming.

She shared that providers have been very willing to treat new patients from other areas, when possible.

Since the start of the pandemic, there has been 62 Winona County residents hospitalized due to COVID-19, with 18 needing to spend time in an intensive care unit, according to data last updated by the county on Friday.

The county has not released, though, what hospitals these patients were treated at.

For more information about how Winona Health is handling the COVID-19 pandemic, visit winonahealth.org.

For more information about COVID-19 in Winona County, visit the county’s website at co.winona.mn.us.

