Winona Health further restricts visits
Winona Health further restricts visits

Winona Health has further limited visitors throughout the organization.

To avoid unnecessary exposure, no visitors will be allowed in the hospital with the exception of one person at a time for laboring moms and patients needing comfort care.

Those with clinic appointments are encouraged to come to their visit alone; if necessary, one support person may accompany them.

The no-visitor policy continues at Lake Winona Manor, Adith Miller and Roger Metz Manors and Senior Living at Watkins. Only essential staff and support people are allowed in those areas.

“We understand that this is difficult for people needing care and their families,” said Rebecca Lamberty, chief administrative officer. “Winona Health is extremely grateful for the support of our community. These short-term sacrifices will make a difference in slowing the spread of coronavirus and will help to protect our most vulnerable community members and the healthcare professionals who are caring for them.”

For up-to-date resources including answers to frequently asked questions about COVID-19, visit www.winonahealth.org.

