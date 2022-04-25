Winona Health Foundation’s Phyllis McClenathan Nursing Scholarship awarded

Jasmina Sejfovic is the 2022 recipient of the Winona Health Foundation’s Phyllis McClenathan Nursing scholarship.

The $1,000 scholarship is available to an individual in the final one or two semesters of completing a two- or four-year nursing degree. The award criteria requires that the student be from within a 60-mile radius of Winona, attending a post-secondary school within the designated area, or a current Winona Health employee.

Priority is given to individuals who are committed to providing care at Winona Health. Sejfovic is currently a Winona State University student and a certified nursing assistant in the hospital at Winona Health.

“Our selection committee was impressed with Jasmina’s application and her letters of recommendation,” said Katrice Sisson, manager of donor and community relations at Winona Health. “Her dedication to one-on-one, patient-focused care was a highlight, and we know she will continue to be an outstanding caregiver no matter which nursing path she chooses.”

In a letter of recommendation, Kelly Wenzel, RN, BSN, noted, “Along with critical thinking, excellent teamwork and dedicated work ethic, she [Jasmina] continues to serve with observant eyes, a positive attitude, gentle hands and caring heart.”

Phyllis McClenathan was a long-time nurse in Winona Health’s Family Birth Center who passed away after a long battle with cancer. In 2006, her husband, Dean, and their children established a nursing scholarship in her name through the Winona Health Foundation. In addition to the scholarship award, McClenathan gives the recipient a nurse figurine from his late wife’s collection.

For more information about this scholarship, please call the Winona Health Foundation at 507.474.3050 or find information online:winonahealth.org/foundation.

