Winona Health event calendar set for March

Colorectal Cancer Awareness day, March 9. Winona Health invites all to wear blue on March as the building lights up blue through the end of the month. Screenings, suggested for all beginning at age 45 or earlier for those with family histories, will be available by appointment. Those who haven't scheduled due to not having a regular provider may call Family Medicine at 507-457-7648.

National Nutrition Month Food Demo, learn the benefits of homemade versus store-bought 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 11, 25 at the Lakeside Cafe at Winona Health, 855 Mankato Ave., Winona.

Winona Health at Leighton Broadcasting's 'Better Living' Show, stop in and say hello during the show from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. March 14 at Winona Senior High School, 901 Gilmore Ave., Winona.

Red Cross Blood Drive, 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. March 16 at Watkins Great Hall, Senior Living at Watkins. To learn more or to schedule a time to donate, visit www.redcross.org.

Travel exhibit on colorectal cancer screening, March 18 at Winona Health, 855 Mankato Ave., Winona. Hours will be listed at winonahealth.org.