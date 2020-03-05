Winona Health event calendar set for March

Winona Health will host a series of events in March:
Ticket sales for USO Salute to the Troops, now available for purchase at Merchants Bank downtown, Winona HyVee, Midtown Foods, the Winona Health Gift shop and Winona Health's Rushford Clinic. The show will be held at 7 p.m. April 23, 24 and 25 and 2 p.m. April 26 at Wesley United Methodist Church, 114 W. Broadway, Winona. General admission is $15, with proceeds going toward fetal monitors for the Family Birth Center.
“Senior Living at Watkins,” open house and Free Music Monday, held from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. March 9, 16, 23 and 30 at Watkins Great Hall, Senior Living at Watkins, 175 E. Wabasha St. To schedule a private tour, or for more information, call 507-494-7400.
“All About Baby,” noon to 1:30 p.m. March 11, 18 and 25 at Winona Health, Women’s Health, Clinic third floor, 855 Mankato Ave. New parents and expecting parents are welcome. With questions, call 507-457-7774.
Healthcare directive informational session, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. March 16 and 30 at Winona Health, Parkview Office Building, Training and Development Conference Room, 855 Mankato Ave. This session will provide information about and the benefits of having a health-care directive. With questions about the program, call 507-457-4342.
Colorectal Cancer Awareness day, March 9. Winona Health invites all to wear blue on March as the building lights up blue through the end of the month. Screenings, suggested for all beginning at age 45 or earlier for those with family histories, will be available by appointment. Those who haven't scheduled due to not having a regular provider may call Family Medicine at 507-457-7648.
National Nutrition Month Food Demo, learn the benefits of homemade versus store-bought 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 11, 25 at the Lakeside Cafe at Winona Health, 855 Mankato Ave., Winona.
Winona Health at Leighton Broadcasting's 'Better Living' Show, stop in and say hello during the show from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. March 14 at Winona Senior High School, 901 Gilmore Ave., Winona.
Red Cross Blood Drive, 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. March 16 at Watkins Great Hall, Senior Living at Watkins. To learn more or to schedule a time to donate, visit www.redcross.org.
Travel exhibit on colorectal cancer screening, March 18 at Winona Health, 855 Mankato Ave., Winona. Hours will be listed at winonahealth.org.
COPD support group, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. March 18 at Winona Health, Lake Winona Manor classroom, 855 Mankato Ave. For more information, call 507-454-3650.
'Hands-only' CPR, AED and choking emergency workshops, 8:30 to 9 a.m., 9:15 to 9:45 a.m., 10 to 10:45 a.m., 10:45 to 11:15 a.m., 11:30 to noon March 21 in the B.A. Miller Auditorium, 855 Mankato Ave. Winona.
Student-athlete injury prevention info session, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. March 25 in the Sugar Loaf room at Riverport Conference center, 900 Bruski Drive, Winona. RSVP online at winonahealth.org/athlete.
National Doctor's Day, March 30. Community members who would like to express appreciation for a healthcare provider at Winona Health are invited to send a message online at winonahealth.org/thanks.
Sewing day, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Feb. 24 at Winona Health, B.A. Miller Auditorium (third floor), 855 Mankato Ave. For more information, call 507-457-4342.
Childbirth Education 4-class series, Tuesdays and Thursdays 6 to 8 p.m. March 31 through April 9. The cost for the classes is $100, covered by most insurance providers under prenatal care. To sign up visit winonahealth.org/childbirth.