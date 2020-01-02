Winona Health will host a series of events in the new year.
Casting call: “USO Salute to the Troops.” Auditions held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Jan. 6 and 7 at Wesley United Methodist Church, 114 W. Broadway, Winona.
“Senior Living at Watkins,” open house and Free Music Monday with Jim Sexton, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Jan. 6, 13 and 20 at Watkins Great Hall, Senior Living at Watkins, 175 E. Wabasha St. Music Monday will feature Kent Larson from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Jan 27. To schedule a private tour, or for more information, call 507-494-7400.
“All About Baby,” noon to 1:30 p.m. Jan. 8, 15, 22 and 29 at Winona Health, Women’s Health, Clinic third floor, 855 Mankato Ave. New parents and expecting parents are welcome. With questions, call 507-457-7774.
“Dinner with the Dietitian,” from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Jan. 14 in the Bluff Country Co-op Community Room, 121 W. Second St., Winona. Kayla Holicky will provide information about in-season foods, storage and freshness, preparation techniques and the like. RSVP at 507-452-1815.
You have free articles remaining.
“COPD Support Group,” 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Jan. 15 at Winona Health, Lake Winona Manor classroom, 865 Mankato Ave. With questions, call 507-454-3650.
Red Cross Blood Drive, 1 to 6 p.m. Jan. 20 at Winona Health B.A. Miller Auditorium, 855 Mankato Ave., Winona. To learn more or to schedule a time to donate, visit www.redcross.org.
“Healthcare Directive Informational Session,” 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 20 at Winona Health, Parkview Office Building, Training & Development Conference Room, 855 Mankato Ave. This session will provide information about and the benefits of having a health-care directive. With questions about the program, call 507-457-4342.
“Sewing Day,” 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Jan. 27 at Winona Health, B.A. Miller Auditorium (third floor), 855 Mankato Ave. For more information call 507-457-4342.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.