Winona Health will host a series of events in February:
“Senior Living at Watkins,” open house and Free Music Monday, held from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Feb. 3, 10, 17 and 24 at Watkins Great Hall, Senior Living at Watkins, 175 E. Wabasha St. To schedule a private tour, or for more information, call 507-494-7400.
Healthcare directive informational session, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 3 at Winona Health, Parkview Office Building, Training and Development Conference Room, 855 Mankato Ave. This session will provide information about and the benefits of having a health-care directive. With questions about the program, call 507-457-4342.
“All About Baby,” noon to 1:30 p.m. Feb. 5, 12, 19 and 26 at Winona Health, Women’s Health, Clinic third floor, 855 Mankato Ave. New parents and expecting parents are welcome. With questions, call 507-457-7774.
“Healthy Fit” adult weight management class, Feb. 5-April 22 in the B.A. Miller Auditorium at Winona Health, 855 Mankato Ave. For questions about the class, call facilitator Kayla Holicky at 507-457-4161.
“Go Red for Women,” Feb. 7. The American Heart Association and Winona Health encourage all to wear red to increase awareness about heart health. To make an appointment or learn more about heart health, call 507-454-3650 or visit goredforwomen.org.
You have free articles remaining.
“Baby Boot Camp” eight-hour class, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Feb. 8 in the Winona Health Women’s Health clinic, 855 Mankato Ave. Partners will learn about the dynamics of labor and pain relief tools from a staff of certified childbirth educators. The cost for the class is $100 and maybe be covered by insurance as part of prenatal care. The class will also be offered on May 9, Aug. 8, Sept. 26 and Nov. 14. To register or learn more, call 507-457-7701 or visit winonahealth.org.
Red Cross Blood Drive, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Feb. 13 at Watkins Great Hall, Senior Living at Watkins. To learn more or to schedule a time to donate, visit www.redcross.org.
COPD support group, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Feb. 19 at Winona Health, Lake Winona Manor classroom, 855 Mankato Ave. For more information, call 507-454-3650.
Sewing day, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Feb. 24 at Winona Health, B.A. Miller Auditorium (third floor), 855 Mankato Ave. For more information, call 507-457-4342.
“Fireside Chat: What it takes to run an ever-changing health care system,” 5:30 to 7 p.m. Feb. 24 in the Garage Cowork Space, 123 Lafayette St., Winona. Rachelle Schultz, president/CEO of Winona Health, will celebrate Winona Health’s naming as a Top 100 Rural and Community Hospitals the past three years. RSVP at www.thegaragecowork.com/events.
Winona Health Foundation’s “Benevolence & Blues: A celebration of generosity,” 6 to 9:30 p.m. Feb. 27 at Visions Event Center, 22852 County Road 17, Winona. Dinner, cash bar and music will be followed by short stories of local generosity. Cost is $40 per person; RSVP by Feb. 20 at winonahealth.org/blues, by check payable to the Winona Health Foundation, 855 Mankato Ave., Winona, MN 55987. With questions, call 507-457-4394.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.